Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 878,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 708,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.