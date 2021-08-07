Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.10.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger stock opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $239,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

