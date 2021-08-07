Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 431,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Sorrento Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

SRNE opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

