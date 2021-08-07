Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 31,674 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 140.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

