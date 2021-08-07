Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 4.24% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Carrig acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FET stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

