Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.22.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

