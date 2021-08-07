Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.50 Million Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Seaways by 87.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in International Seaways by 99.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $451.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

