Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.81. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $129.35 and a one year high of $316.81.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,443.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

