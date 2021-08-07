Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 22,450 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.09.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

