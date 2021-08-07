Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

SWM traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,083. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

