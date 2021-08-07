Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Score Media and Gaming Inc. delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience. Its media app ‘theScore’ delivers personalized live scores, news, stats and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues and players. Score Media and Gaming Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth about $9,946,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

