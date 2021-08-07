Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 16,488 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

