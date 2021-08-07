Scout Investments Inc. Buys 168,144 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,144 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CareTrust REIT worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.65.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

