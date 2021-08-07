Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dycom Industries worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NYSE DY opened at $72.82 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

