Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.72% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SUPN opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

