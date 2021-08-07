Scout Investments Inc. Sells 366,260 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366,260 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

