Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

