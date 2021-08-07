ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of SCS opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).
About ScS Group
