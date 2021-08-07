ScS Group (LON:SCS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ScS Group (LON:SCS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SCS opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 289.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. ScS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

