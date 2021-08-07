Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. 1,471,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.55.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

