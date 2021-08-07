Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

SEE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after buying an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

