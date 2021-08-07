Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sealed Air’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues improved year over year. While the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the top line beat the same. For 2021, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $3.45 and $3.60. Strong demand for automated equipment and sustainable packaging solutions are driving growth in the food and protected packaging segments. Also, demand rebound in food service is aiding growth. These are likely to drive the company's top line performance. Sealed Air anticipates realizing around $65 million of benefits from its Reinvent SEE program in 2021, which will bolster its earnings. Acquisitions, product innovation and investment in automation will favor its results in the near term. High debt levels, concerns over supply chain and escalating input costs might dent its margins.”

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.08.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.71. 966,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.