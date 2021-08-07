SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Issues Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SEAS stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,145. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

