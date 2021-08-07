SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

SCWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 69,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

