Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Stock Price Up 20%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 252,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 138,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

