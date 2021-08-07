Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Announces Earnings Results

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SGAMY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
