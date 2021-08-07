Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Announces Earnings Results

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SGAMY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

