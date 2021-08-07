Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.910-$3.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.91-3.08 EPS.

SEM stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 972,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

