Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

