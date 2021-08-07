Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $416.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $417.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

