Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $116.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

