Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $783.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $708.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

