Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 988,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after buying an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

