Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 144.6% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $534.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $540.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

