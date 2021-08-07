Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 49.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

