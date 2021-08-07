Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
SRG stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.17.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
