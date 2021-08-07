Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,595. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

