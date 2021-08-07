Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $11.84. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 3,427 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

