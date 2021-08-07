Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $2.57 million and $1.94 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00862008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00100647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

