Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 975,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

