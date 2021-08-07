Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.92. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,145 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Get Shanghai Electric Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.