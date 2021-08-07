Shield Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $489,221.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00013745 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $489,221.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00147917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00157204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.07 or 0.99998386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.13 or 0.00810633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.