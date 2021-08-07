Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Critical Comparison

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 3 0 2.38

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus target price of $89.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $49.47, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -28.57% -23.88% -7.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.48 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -38.08 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 3.13 -$80.97 million ($1.18) -31.76

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems. The company also provides RxCompanion, a cloud-based MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, a web-based electronic health record for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state required reporting. In addition, the company offers DoseMeRx, a decision support software; PrescribeWellness, a patient engagement center platform; and clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 130 healthcare organizations; and 280 health plans and approximately 14,000 retail pharmacies. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

