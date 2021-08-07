ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $394,933.24 and $365.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.83 or 0.00890690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00041829 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

