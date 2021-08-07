Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.43.

SSTK stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.88. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,425 shares of company stock worth $17,346,108. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $22,425,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

