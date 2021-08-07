Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

