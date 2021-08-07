SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Head to Head Analysis

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.97 $180,000.00 N/A N/A i3 Verticals $150.13 million 6.64 -$420,000.00 $0.51 60.78

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.96% 9.06% 4.72% i3 Verticals -1.95% 6.18% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats SilverSun Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

