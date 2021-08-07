SingularityNET Trading Up 11.9% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $205.83 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

