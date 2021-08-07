SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of SKM stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

