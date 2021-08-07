Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $1.40 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00134377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,159.30 or 1.00201082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.24 or 0.00801531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

