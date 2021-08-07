SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $332,416.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00018046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00129174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00157403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.55 or 1.00075352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.36 or 0.00807067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,655 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

