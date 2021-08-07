SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $14,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $8,881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,505,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

